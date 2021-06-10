Obituary

ATTARD TERRIBILE. On June 9, JOHN, suddenly at Mater Dei Hospital, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Dolores, his children Oliver, Lorna and her husband Elliot, and Irene, his brothers, sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, June 11, at San ġwann parish church. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA. In loving memory of AGNES née Hersey, today, the first anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with much love by her children Rachel and John, Iain and Romilda, Diane and Malcolm and her grandchildren, George and Amna, Lara, Kurt, Jack, Matteo and Francesco, and her sister Antionette. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GLANVILLE – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Carmen and family.

ZAHRA. In memory of our dearest mother, ERSILIA, today the 42nd anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. Always remembered by her sons John, Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of George and all their families.

