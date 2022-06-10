In Memoriam

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of Notary Dr ANTONIO GALEA, a much loved father and grandfather, on the 29th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and her husband Ronnie, and Victoria, his beloved grandchildren and their families including his great-grandchildren Kai, Ben and Luisa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In memory of our dearest mother, ERSILIA, today the 43rd anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. Always remembered by her sons Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of George and all their families.

