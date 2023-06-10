Obituaries

FALZON. On June 8, CARMELO aged 75, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, fondly remembered by his wife Maria, his beloved children Romina and her husband Evan, Joseph and his partner Maria, and Noel and his partner Hermann, his beloved grandchildren Nicole, Aiden, Elenia and Cara Lourd, his brothers and sisters Jane widow of Joe Camilleri, Doris widow of his brother Emanuel, Frank and his wife Jamm, Jano and his wife Jane, Isabelle and her husband George, and Gloria and her husband Vince, his aunt Josephine, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends especially employees of Style Furniture.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 10, at 12pm, for St Gaetan parish church, Ħamrun, were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 12.30pm, followed by interment at St Mary Cemetery, Qrendi. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On June 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 85, passed away peacefully by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Mariella and her husband Bernard Farrugia, his dearest grandchildren Bettina and Didier, his brother Charles and his wife Rose, his sister Marlene, his in-laws, other relatives and friends.

A Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, June 10, at the basilica of the Assumption, Mosta, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of Notary Dr ANTONIO GALEA, on the 30th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. A much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and Ronnie, and Victoria, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam ĊETTINA MIFSUD BONNICI 29.8.1930 – 12.6.2022 In ever loving memory of a devoted sister and aunt, being the first anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers Antoine and Rev Fr Joseph, her nephews and nieces, her cousins, relatives and friends. Mass will be said for the repose of her soul tomorrow, Sunday, June 11 at 11am at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In every lasting memory of our dearest mother ERSILIA ZAHRA today the 44th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of George, and all their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest

