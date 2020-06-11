Obituaries

BURLÒ. On June 9, at her daughter’s residence, HILDA, widow of Arthur, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her children, John, Marthese and Joe, their respective spouses, her grandchildren Arthur, Karen, Loraine, Daniela and respective spouses, her great-granddaughter Emma, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her daughters residence, today, Thursday, June 11, at 7.30am, for the Collegiate church of the Immaculate Conception, Cos-picua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On June 10, AGNES née Hersey, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Rachel and her husband John, her son Iain and his wife Romilda, her daughter Diane and her husband Malcolm, her greatly loved grandchildren George and his wife Anna, Lara, Kurt, Jack, Matteo and Francesco, her sister Antoinette, Tony Formosa and his family, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, June 12, at 3pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Zammit Clapp Residential Home for their outstanding care throughout her many years there.

PICCININO. On Tuesday, June 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, VIOLET (former teacher), widow of Henry, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her children Myriam, and her husband Patrick Warrington, and Edward (also known as Cecil), her grand-children Clare, Denise, Steffe, Daniel, Chrissy, Mark and Kate, and their respective spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren Rebekah, Gabriella, Emily, Edward and Adam, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Friday, June 12, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, St Julian’s, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MIRIAM, on the 12th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Professor WALLACE PHILIP GULIA, June 11, 2000. A caring gentleman, loved and revered. Nancy, Myra and Terence, Gabrielle and Alex, and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of our dear Marthese née Dimech, today the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts, Benny, Audra and Shaldon.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – MARK. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his death. We miss you. Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

