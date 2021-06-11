Obituary

GRECH. On June 9, at his home, VICTOR passed away peacefully, aged 79, comforted by the Rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anne, his sister Rosemary widow of Joseph Gonzi, his brother Tony and his wife Ida, Mona widow of his brother Austin, his sister-in-law Rosalind wife of Jovin Rausi, his dear nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 9am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetry. Special thanks and appreciation to the staff at S.A.M.O.C. and the Hospice Movement. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MIRIAM, on the 13th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – MARK. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of MARK, on the seventh anniversary of his death. His brother-in-law Anthony Gatt and his family.

