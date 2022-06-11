Obituary

GAUCI. On June 1, PAUL (Pawlu ċ-Ċorma), who passed away peacefully and unexpectedly whilst on holiday in Malta. His memory shall always be cherished by his loving wife Lilian, his beloved sons Jesmond and his wife Anne, Darren and his wife Lora, Brian and his wife Carol and Justin and his partner Kate. His grandchildren Nicole, Connor, Avalee, Sabrina, Jake and Jax. His siblings Vince, Antida, Margaret, Anna, Raymond and his wife Rita, his in-laws and his nephews and nieces. His brother-in-law Vince residing in Malta and all his other relatives and friends both in Malta and Australia. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 13, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Valletta, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am. The family would appreciate if no flowers will be sent but donations to Puttinu Cares will be made in loving memory of Paul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MIRIAM, on the 14th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Casa Leone, tomorrow, Sunday, June 12, at 10.30am.

FENECH – IVAN. Cheers to the best husband and father in the world on the third anniversary of his death. His love will always be in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by his wife Katrin, his daughter Mia, his sister Romina, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Profs. WALLACE PHILIP GULIA – June 11, 2000. A caring gentleman, loved and sadly missed. Nancy, Myra and Terence, Gabrielle and Alex and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – MARK. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

