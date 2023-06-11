Obituaries

FELICE. On Friday, June 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, after an illness borne with Christian fortitude, JOSEPH, residing at Balzan, aged 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully to meet the Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his cherished children Anton and Marthese, Mario and Suzanne, Anna Marie and Graham, his beloved grandchildren Camille, Katrina and Jaime, Maria and Patrick, Chiara, Gabriella and Andrew, and his treasured great-grandsons Henry and Theodore, other relatives and friends, his colleagues Koperaturi tal-Mużew, and his carer Anne Shella Balina. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 12, for the parish church of the Annunciation, Balzan, where prayers start at 2.15pm, followed by Mass præsente cadavere which will be celebrated at 2.30pm. Internment will take place in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Society of Christian Doctrine (M.U.S.E.U.M.) will be appreciated. The family extends its gratitude to all members of staff at Casa Serena, St Paul’s Bay, for their warmth, commitment, consistent positive approach, and exceptional quality of care. Equally, the family remains indebted to the family doctor, to all consultants, doctors, nurses, carers and other staff at Mater Dei Hospital, and to the hospital chaplaincy, for their professionalism, compassion and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIGALLO. We announce the sad loss of our much beloved LEA, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Fondly remembered by her husband Frank, her beloved children Neil and his wife Christine, Keith and his wife Daniela and her husband’s son Adrian and his wife Liliia, her beloved grandchildren Greg, Emily, Alisha, Luke and Nora, her brothers, Freddie and Frank, her sisters Rose, Jeanette and Bianca, their respective families and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 12, at 1.30pm, for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

NUSRET. A last goodbye to my lovely husband, HASECIC, who passed away peacefully on June 8 at the age of 80, surrounded by his loved ones. His cremation will take place in Sicily. My dear, you left this world, but not and never my heart. Forever your wife, Dr Mira Ratkovic-Hasecic.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG – DOROTHY née Andrews. Today being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Sadly and fondly remembered by her husband William and all her family and friends.

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MIRIAM on the 15th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 10.30am at Casa Leone, St Julian’s.

GULIA – Judge Prof. WALLACE PHILIP GULIA. June 11, 2000. A caring gentleman, loved and sadly missed. Nancy, Myra and Terence, Gabrielle and Alex and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of MONICA CARUANA 10.12.45 – 12.6.2004 19 years today. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband Hugh, her two daughters Graziella wife of Claude and Donna and her grandchildren Shakyra, Zack, Jake and Monique. She is fondly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Until we meet again. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of our dear Albert DeBono on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Anne, his children Tanya and Mario, Noel and Romina and his grandchildren Andrea, Maria Pia, Gabriel and Julia. Forever in our hearts

ROBERT GATT Treasured memories of our son on the sixth anniversary of his demise, June 12, 2017. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his parents Maria and Danny, his wife Ingrid, his son Thomas, his brother Edward, Nadine and his nephews Giuseppe and Gianni, other relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be said on Saturday, June 17 at 6.15pm at St Aloysius College church, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal rest

The GRIMA family would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated Mass, and all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards, or in any other way expressed sympathy on the great loss of our beloved EMMANUEL GRIMA a treasured husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 17, 2023. Special thanks go to all doctors, nurses and staff at the ITU ward and Renal Unit. Kindly remember him in your prayers Lord, grant him eternal rest

To my dearest husband MARIO on his 10th year of his death. Miss you so much and thank you for the nice family we had made together our dearest sons Malcolm and Matthias, that always take care of me. They replace your empty space not to leave me lonely on all occasions. We all have fantastic memories spent together. You are always in our thoughts and I talk about you with our grandchildren Mila, Monica, Miguel, but Max and Mia are still too young to say I love you Nannu. Now you are resting in peace and never forgotten through all my life . Your loving wife, Victoria Mallia

In ever loving memory of MARIO MALLIA on the 10th anniversary of his demise, June 8, 2013. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his dear wife Victoria, his beloved sons Malcolm and wife Ira, granddaughters Mila, Monica, Matthias and wife Savienne, grandchildren Miguel , Mia and Max, his sister Pauline, aunt Norma, uncle Tony, other relatives, friends and colleagues at HSBC Bank.

In loving memory of AURELIO MIZZI from Ħamrun, one year of his passing away. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measures, by his wife Connie, his daughters Silvana and husband Mark, Jackie and husband Leonard, grandchildren Dario his wife Alexia, Italo, Janis, Leona, David and Alessia, his great-grandchild Nyve, family and friends. A Mass for his repose will take place Thursday, June 15 at 6pm St Francis church, Ħamrun.

In Memoriam Dr JOSEPH PULLICINO MD, DPM, FRCPsych Today, the 26th anniversary of the loss of a dear husband and father. Your care and dedication continue to be with us. With pride and loving memories. Lilian and family

In loving memory of JOSEPH SANT a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Monica, his children Ruth and Nikolai, their spouses, his grandchildren and siblings, in-laws, family and many loving friends. Your loss is great and our hearts are filled with sadness but your life and loving character live on in so many treasured and happy memories. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Friday, June 16 at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Dear Lord, grant him eternal life

