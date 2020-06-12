Obituaries

ABELA. On June 8, EDWIN ABELA A&CE, FRICS, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 91. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Gemma and daughter Daphne, his brother Maurice, daughter-in-law Judith, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said, tomorrow, Saturday, June 13, at 10am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES – Sr HELEN went to meet the Risen Lord on June 11, 2020, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters Monica and her husband David Brierley, Agnes, her brother Louis and his wife Ann, her nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances, the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition shall conduct a private funeral and burial on Friday, June 12, 2020.

MELLOY. On June 10, JOHN ANTHONY, aged 86, died as he would have wished, quietly at home in Nadur, wrapped in the extraordinary love of family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. John was a dedicated husband first and foremost. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie, whom he described as his ‘first and last home’. He will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of his six children Tony, Neil, David, Paul, Tina and Anne-Marie. John treasured his children, his daughters and sons-in-law, and embraced every moment that he had with them. He especially loved his unique role as grandad Gozo, influencing and enriching the lives of his grandchildren in England, Scotland, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia and America. A proud Scot and Celtic supporter, John was also a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important – the simplicity of living a life with those you love. If you would like to honour his memory, take a close friend or relative out for beer, lunch or dinner and smile; he will be there. For those wishing to attend, there will be an outdoor Mass celebrated today, Friday, June 12, at 9am, at the Immaculate Conception of our Lady Sanctuary, Qala, Gozo.

VELLA. On June 9, FRANCESCA, suddenly, at the tender age of 13, went to meet the Risen Lord. She will be forever loved, remembered and missed by her parents Berta and Kevin, her brother Andrew, her great-grandmother Edith Moore, her grandparents Paul and Helen Vella, Albert Magri and his wife Ruth, her aunties and uncles, Audreyanne and John, Alison and Keith, Cora and Paul, Donata and Karl, her cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam and Sofia, other relatives and her many friends. Fran will always be remembered as a sweet, loving and diligent girl who would brighten up the room with her smile. In view of the current circumstances, a private funeral mass, præsente cadavere, will be held. This will be followed by a private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dr Klown, https://drklown.org/donate/, would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all staff at Mater Dei ITU who took very good care of her during her short stay. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 13, at 7pm, at Il-Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, being the 13th anniversary of the demise of CARMELA ABELA. Fondly remembered by her children, Mary, Fr Joe Abela, Monica, Therese, Carmel, in-laws and grandchildren. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa and Kunċizzjoni. A prayer is solicited. You are welcome.

In Memoriam

FENECH – IVAN. Cheers to the best husband and father in the world on the first anniversary of his passing to the other side. Though he moved out of our sight, his love will always be in our hearts. Lovingly remem­bered by his wife Katrin, his daughter Kyra, his sister Romina, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – ROSALIE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Much loved and greatly missed. May she rest in peace.

