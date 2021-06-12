Obituary

CAUCHI. On June 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET, of Birkirkara, widow of Charles, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Sandra and her husband Patrick, David and his partner Christina, and Ruth, her grandchildren Deborah and her fiancé Ben, Sean, Brendon, Clarissa, Owen, Matthew and Daniel, her sisters Nina, widow of Michael, Mary Ann, widow of Lawrence, of Australia, and Lina, widow or her brother Charles, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 14, at 8am, for the Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Dar Bjorn, Qormi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FENECH – IVAN. Cheers to the best husband and father in the world on the second anni-versary of his death. His love will always be in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by his wife Katrin, his daughter Mia Kyra, his sister Romina, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

