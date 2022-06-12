Golden Anniversary

Prof. PAUL CUSCHIERI and Miss CARMEN GRECH

The marriage between PAUL and CARMEN took place on June 17, 1972, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Congratulations on your 50th wedding anniversary and may God bless you with many more years together. Best wishes from your children Stephanie, Christine, Pamela, Daniel and Lisa, your sons-in-law Adrian, Steffan, Robert and Ian, and your beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Martha, Thomas, Benjamin, Samuel, James, Paul James, Sarah and Julian.

Obituaries

PISCOPO. On June 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARK, of Floriana, aged 52, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Rita, his beloved son Matteo, his mother Antonia, his brothers and sisters Luke, Matthew, Maria, Joseph and Joanne, their respective spouses, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, among whom the football family.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 14, at 8.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On June 10, HELEN of Birkirkara, passed peacefully away. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Maria, widow of Richard, Anne and her husband George, her brothers Emmanuel and his wife Carmen, John and his wife Mary, her nephews and nieces Josef, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Ramona, Michelle, Michael, Nicholas and Matthew. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, June 13, at 2pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG – DOROTHY née Andrews. Today is the fifth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband William and all her family and friends.

LOWELL – MARIUCCIA and JOE. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved nanna Mariuccia and nannu Joe on the respective anniversaries of their passing to eternal life. Sadly missed but never forgotten by all their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – ROSALIE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family.

