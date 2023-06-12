Obituaries

FELICE. On Friday, June 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, after an illness borne with Christian fortitude, JOSEPH, residing at Balzan, aged 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully to meet the Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his cherished children Anton and Marthese, Mario and Suzanne, Anna Marie and Graham, his beloved grandchildren Camille, Katrina and Jaime, Maria and Patrick, Chiara, Gabriella and Andrew, and his treasured great- grandsons Henry and Theodore, other relatives and friends, his colleagues Koperaturi tal-Mużew, and his carer Anne Shella Balina. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, June 12, for the parish church of the Annunciation, Balzan, where prayers start at 2.15pm, followed by Mass præsente cadavere which will be celebrated at 2.30pm. Internment will take place at the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Society of Christian Doctrine (M.U.S.E.U.M.) will be appreciated. The family extends its gratitude to all members of staff at Casa Serena, St Paul’s Bay, for their warmth, commitment, consistent positive approach, and exceptional quality of care. Equally, the family remains indebted to the family doctor, to all consultants, doctors, nurses, carers and other staff at Mater Dei Hospital, and to the hospital chaplaincy, for their professionalism, compassion and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Lea Figallo

FIGALLO. On Sunday, June 11, at Mater Dei hospital, LEA née St John, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Fondly remembered by her husband Frank, her beloved children Neil and his wife Christine, Keith and his wife Daniela and her husband’s son Adrian and his wife Liliia, her beloved grandchildren Greg, Emily, Alisha, Luke and Nora, her brothers, Freddie and Frank, her sisters Rose, Jeanette and Bianca, their respective families and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital today, Monday, June 12, at 1.30pm for Our Saviour parish church, Lija where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. May God grant her eternal peace.

GRIMA. On June 11, DOLORES, aka Doris, née Vella, widow of Carmelo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved by her two precious and beloved sons Antoine and Jonathan, other close relatives, and friends. She will be sorely missed. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 14, at 2.30pm at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Her sons wish to thank the doctors, nurses and carers for all their love and dedication towards their mother.

She was a pillar, a gift of love and a treasure.

Eternal rest grant unto her, Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon her.

In Memoriam

PELLEGRINI PETIT – ROSALIE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts. Please remember her in your prayers.

