Obituaries

PADOVANI. On June 11, at his residence, LOUIS, aged 58, passed away peacefully, after an illness borne with fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved Helen, his sons Leonard and his partner Stephanie and Andrew, his mother Frances, his brother Anthony and his wife Liza, his sister Marthese, his nephew Luca, other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Saturday, June 13, at 9am, for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (upper gate). No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank Louis’s dear friends Dr David Cefai and Mr Marcel Loporto for their kindness and support. Thanks also go to the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Hospice Malta and Caritas, as well as many others for their continued dedication and support.

RUGGIER. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINE, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, née Zarb Adami, his daughter Marjoraine and his sons Kenneth and Neville, his grandchildren Janica, Graziella, Kimberly, Kylie, Kira and Isaac, his great-grandchildren Denzel, Zajn and Jasin, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 13, at 1pm, for St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Ward M9, Mater Dei Hospital.

VELLA. On June 11, GABRIEL, at the tender age of 13, passed away peacefully at his home in Victoria, Gozo, wrapped in the extraordinary love of his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. His demise followed an illness borne with fortitude and he will always be remembered for his strength, his loving and caring nature, and his will to live. He will be forever loved, remembered and missed by his father Reggie and his partner Nadia, who cared for him till the very end; his mother Miriam and her husband Salvatore Ruscica; his siblings Giuseppe, Giulia, Luke, Isacc and Jordan; his grandparents Saviour and Maria, and Joseph and Marija, his aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, June 13, at 5.30pm, outside the Qala parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest. White attire is appreciated.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of CARMEL AGIUS, MD, DO, FRCS, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fondly re-membered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOCHTENBERG – FIONA, née Borda on the sixth anniversary of her passing away, much loved and missed by her husband Mark, her son Jan and his wife Katerina, her daughters Jessica and Faye Purdon, her grandsons Jasper and Finn, her mother, father, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MUSCAT – ROŻINA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PARNIS ENGLAND. With treasured and ever loving memory of JOHN, dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Please remember him in your prayers.

PAVIA – MARIO. Cherished memories of my beloved son, 31 years since you were unexpectedly taken from us. We miss you so much, you are always in our hearts and prayers. Your mama, your siblings Marco, Marisa, Mariella and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TOLEDO – CARMEN. A loving mother, always in my thoughts and prayers, especially today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Love always. Marian.

