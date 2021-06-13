Obituaries

COLEIRO. On June 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ĊETTINA, of Santa Venera, widow of Edward, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Silvio and his wife Sandra, Mario and Charmaine and her husband Mario Darmanin, her beloved grandchildren Laura and her husband Clive Saliba, Amy and her fiancé Tyrone and Kristina, her beloved great-grandson Oliver, her sister Carmen, widow of Alfred Zahra, her in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, June 14, at 1.30pm for Santa Venera parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks go to all the staff of Ward M2 at Mater Dei Hospital, Palliative Care Unit at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta and especially their family practitioner. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On June 12, AGNES, née Buttigieg, of Mġarr, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dear husband Oscar, her son Keith and his partner Jenny, her daughter Simone and her husband Paul, her grand-children Gabriela, Malcolm, Naomi and her husband Matthew, Rebecca and her partner Edmund, Solange and her partner Edward, her brothers Joe and Alfred, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, June 16, at 10am at Santa Marija Assunta parish church, Mġarr. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of CARMEL AGIUS, MD, DO, FRCS, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Profs WALLACE PHILIP GULIA. 11.6.20. A caring gentleman, loved and revered. Nancy, Myra and Terence, Gabrielle and Alex, and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

LOCHTENBERG – FIONA, née Borda on the seventh anniversary of her passing away, much loved and missed by her husband Mark, her son Jan and his wife Katerina, her daughters Jessica and Faye Purdon, her grandchildren Jasper, Finn and Evie, her mother, father, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MUSCAT – ROŻINA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PARNIS ENGLAND. John. Treasured and loving memories of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today the 17th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed but always remembered with immense love and gratitude by his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.

PELLEGRINI PETIT − Rosalie. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Always loved, forever missed. Her children and grandchildren.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of MARIA, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George, Marco and their families. Today’s, 11am Mass at Christ the King parish church, Paola, is being offered for the repose of her soul and that of our father Geoffrey. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

TOLEDO – CARMEN. A loving mother, always in my thoughts and prayers, especially today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Love always. Marian.

