PISCOPO. On June 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARK, of Floriana, aged 52, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Rita, his beloved son Matteo, his mother Antonia, his brothers and sisters Luke, Matthew, Maria, Joseph and Joanne, their respective spouses, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, among whom the football family. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14, at 8.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AMODEO – TONY (1919-1989). It’s been 33 years but it seems like yesterday since you left. Nobody compares to you. The older we get, the more we realise how lucky we were to have you both as parents. Thank you for teaching us how to deal with life in such a humorous and philosophical way – against all odds. We think about you always and celebrate your life on every occasion – birthday, “onomastico”, wedding anniversary, Father’s Day, every day. We love you. Patti, Francesca and Muffy.

LOCHTENBERG – FIONA nèe Borda, on the eighth anniversary of her passing away, much loved and missed by her husband Mark, her son Jan and his wife Katerina, her daughters Jessica, Faye and her husband Johno Purdon, her grandchildren Jasper, Finn and Evie, her mother, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MUSCAT – ROŻINA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PARNIS ENGLAND. With treasured and ever-loving fond memories of JOHN, dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Please remember him in your prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, his children Stephen, Johanna, Nicholas and Robin, their spouses and families.

TOLEDO – CARMEN. On the 16th anniversary of her death. A devoted wife and mother, very much loved and missed. Marian.

