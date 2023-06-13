Obituary

HUBER. On June 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Maria Borg Olivier, Anne Fleri Soler and Joseph, her nephews, cousins, other relatives, her friends both in Malta and abroad, and the community of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition. She is now united with her parents Nancy and Josie, her brother Albert and her sister Ema Borg Bartolo. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2.15pm for St Aloysius College chapel, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations through Revolut (7979 3306) or BoV to Sister Carmen Sammut on behalf of ECS Sisters of St Joseph in Ethiopia, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CARMELA, June 13, 2007. Today, the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Mary, Fr Joe Abela, Monica, Therese, Carmel, in-laws and grandchildren. Mass will be celebrated today at 6pm, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Rabat. The Sacrament of the Sick will be celebrated at this Mass. Route: Saqqajja Square, Roman House, Għeriexem Road, Bużugrilla, Għajn Klieb, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa, il-Kunċizzjoni. It will be streamed on Facebook on Il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Vera, Rabat, Malta. A prayer is solicited.

LOCHTENBERG. FIONA née Borda on the ninth anniversary of her passing away, much loved and missed by her husband Mark, her son Jan and his wife Katerina, her daughters Jessica, Faye and her husband Johno Purdon, her grandchildren Jasper, Finn and Evie, her mother, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MIFSUD – PAUL. Loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and missed by his wife Tania, his daughters Jennifer, Karen and her husband Kenneth, his grandson Zac and Jason. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at Immaculate Conception parish church, St Julian’s, at 5.30pm.

MUSCAT – ROZINA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SULLIVAN – VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. May he rest in peace. Monica, Trevor and Angela, Marica and Gerrard, Elizabeth, his grandchildren, Victoria, Fiona, Sarah, Thomas, Jeremy and their families.

TOLEDO – CARMEN. Today the 17th anniversary of her death. A loving mother, always in my thoughts and prayers. Marian.

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY The marriage of DAVID CARUANA and ALICE, née Bonnici took place on June 13, 1963 at St Ignatius church, St Julians. Wishing a heartfelt and meaningful 60th anniversary to the most loving and exemplary parents. May you continue to build a legacy of love and faith in your children and grandchildren. Happy anniversary to you both! From your daughters Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina and their families.

