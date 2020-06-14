Obituary

GRUPPETTA. On June 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIN (former general manager at APS Bank), of Ħamrun, residing in Fleur-de-Lys, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply loved by his wife Marlene, his son Gordon and his wife Christine, his daughter Joanna and her husband Ronnie; his grandchildren Jade, Jodie, Adam and Kyra; his sister Sr Yvonne, his in-laws and their respective families, many relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass took place on Wednesday, June 10, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – LOUIS. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 10th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Kristina and his daughters Roberta and her husband Nikol, Mikela and her husband Aaron. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May God grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – Dr ANTOINE CREMONA. Loving memories on this 48th anniversary. Ena, Andrew, Michael.

De MARCO – VICTOR. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and his grandchildren.

ELLIS – RICHARD. In loving memory of a dear friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Grace.

KENNEDY – DANIEL and SCERRI TERESA. With respect for our great-great- grandparents, also for later wives Emilia Barbara and Maria Trionfi of Daniel, chief warder of Corradino Military Prison. From grandma Celia’s grandson dr.john.clemens@gmail.com.

STILON – LORNA. In loving memory of a loved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her husband Franco, her children Sarah, Simon and Sophie, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TONNA BARTHET – ETHEL. Cherished memories of our dear mother today the 10th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Janice, Cynthia and families.

TORTELL – SIMON. Treasured, sweet and loving memories of a dearly beloved husband, dedicated father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever remembered by his wife Silvana, his children Elena and Sebastian, Alexandra and Ana and your grandson Oliver. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – SIMON. In loving memory of a dearly beloved son, brother and uncle on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever remembered by his father Peter, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, nephews and nieces Nicholas, Olivia and Andrew, Gareth and Maria, Jessica, Tricia and Christina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

