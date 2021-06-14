Obituary

BONNICI. On June 12, CARMEN, of Valletta, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her brothers Anthony, Raymond and his wife Phyllis, Joseph and his wife Connie, Publius and his wife Joanna, her nieces Claudia, Stephanie, Krista, Chantelle and Anthea and her nephew Andrew, her carer Jig, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15, at 9am, at the Collegiate Parish Church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta. Lord grant her eternal rest and may she find peace, together with her beloved parents Harry and Maria, and her sister Julia.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – LOUIS. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the eleventh anni-versary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Kristina, his daughters Roberta and her husband Nikol, Mikela and her husband Aaron. May God grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – Dr ANTOINE CREMONA. Loving memories on this 49th anniversary. Ena, Andrew, Michael.

DEMARCO – VICTOR. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 27th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly re-membered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and his grandchildren.

GROGAN-JARVIS – STEPHEN. Such a difficult first year without you. We miss you in every way, every day. Hearts joined by love never part. Always our hero. Love you forever, Madeleine and all your family.

STILON – LORNA. In loving memory of a loved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her husband Franco, her children Sarah, Simon and Sophie, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TONNA-BARTHET – ETHEL. Cherished memories of our dear mother today the 21st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Janice, Cynthia and their families.

TORTELL – SIMON. Treasured, sweet and loving memories of a dearly beloved husband, dedicated father and grandfather on the ninth anni-versary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever remembered by his wife Silvana, his children Elena and Sebastian, Alexandra and Ana and your grandson Oliver. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – SIMON. In loving memory of a dearly beloved son, brother and uncle on the ninth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever remembered by his father Peter, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, nephews and nieces Nicholas, Olivia and Andrew, Gareth and Maria, Jessica, Tricia and Christina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

