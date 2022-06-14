Obituaries

DRAGO. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Sliema, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Antoinette, his beloved daughter Lorraine and son Christopher, son-in-law John and daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Dylan, Julian, Shawn, Rachael and Rebecca, his brother William and his respective family, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 14, at 9.45am, for Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, CETTINA, aged 91, passed away peacefully to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Karmenu, Antoine and Rev Fr Joseph, Helen wife of her late brother Mario, her cousins Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Antoinette Abela, Maria wife of the late Giuseppe Mifsud Bonnici, Arthur husband of the late Cettina Cilia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15, for Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PISCOPO. On June 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARK, of Floriana, aged 52, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Rita, his beloved son Matteo, his mother Antonia, his brothers and sisters Luke, Matthew, Maria, Joseph and Joanne, their respective spouses, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, among whom the football family. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 14, at 8.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – LOUIS. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Kristina, his daughters Roberta and her husband Nikol, Mikela and her husband Aaron. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – Dr ANTOINE CREMONA. Loving memories on this 50th anniversary. Ena, Andrew, Michael.

DEMARCO – VICTOR. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 28th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and his grandchildren.

GROGAN-JARVIS – STEPHEN. Miss you and love you forever, Madeleine and your family.

STILON – LORNA. In loving memory of a loved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her husband Franco, her children Sarah, Simon and Sophie, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TORTELL – SIMON. Treasured, sweet and loving memories of a dearly beloved husband, dedicated father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever remembered by his wife Silvana, his children Elena and Sebastian, Alexandra and Ana and your grandson Oliver. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – SIMON. In loving memory of a dearly beloved son, brother and uncle on the 10th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever remembered by his father Peter, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, nephews and nieces Nicholas, Olivia and Andrew, Gareth, Maria and Arthur, Jessica, Tricia and Christina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

