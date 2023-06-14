Obituaries

CASSAR. On June 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, SYLVIA, née Azzopardi, widow of Sunny Cassar Loporto, after a short illness, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully to meet the Lord. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Franco and his wife Jackie, Rosella and her husband Neil and Vittorio, her grandchildren and her great-grandson, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. Interment will take place in the Loporto family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the family doctor, all consultants, doctors, nurses, carers and other staff at Mater Dei Hospital, and to the hospital chaplaincy, for their professionalism, compassion and dedication.

COPPINI. On June 13, LOUISE, née Fabri, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Lawrence, her children Daniel and Joanne, Alexia and Graham Carlton, Nicholas and Kasia, her grandchildren Thomas, Michael, Andrew and Nicole, Julian and Caitlin, Gaby and Mateusz, her sisters Mary Anne, widow of Hans Graff, Valerie and Otto Bader, her nephews and nieces, her beloved cousins Madeleine and Peter Vassallo, Anna and Edward Baker, John and Marianne Vassallo, Madeleine, widow of Andrew de Domenico, Margaret, widow of Ivan J. de Domenico, numerous Fabri and de Domenico cousins, in-laws, relatives and dear friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the doctors who assisted her and Rev. Fr Mario Delmar for their dedication and kindness. Further special thanks to Suzanne Formosa and her colleagues at Hospice Malta and to the medical team and all the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. May God bless you all and reward you for being so kind, caring and professional. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUBER. On Sunday, June 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET, aged 75, passed away peacefully and true to her Christian faith, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Marie Borg Olivier, Anne Fleri Soler and Joseph, and their spouses, her nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, her friends both in Malta and abroad and the community of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition. She is now united with her parents Nancy and Josie, her brother Albert and her sister Ena Borg-Bartolo. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 14, at 2.15pm, for St Aloysius College chapel, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Sister Carmen Sammut on behalf of ECS Sisters of St Joseph in Ethiopia, on Revolut or BOV Mobile number 7979 3306, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT. On May 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOYCE, aged 88, wife of Salvu Sant, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved by her husband Salvu, her daughters Johanna and her husband Joseph, Fiona and her husband Mario, her grandchildren Francesca and her husband Luke, Sara Jo and her husband Daniel, Matthew and his wife Dorianne, Julian and his partner Melanie, her great-grandchildren Nathan, Nathalia, Nora and Matthew, her siblings Carmen, Lawrence and Ines and all their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, for St Anthony’s church, Għajn Dwieli, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to her consultant and all the staff at the Renal Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – LOUIS. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 13th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Kristina, his daughters Roberta and her husband Nikol, Mikela and her husband Aaron. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – Dr ANTOINE CREMONA. Loving memories on this 51st anniversary. Ena, Andrew, Michael.

DEMARCO – VICTOR. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 29th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and his grandchildren.

GROGAN-JARVIS – STEPHEN. On his third anniversary. Miss you and love you forever, Madeleine and your family.

STILON – LORNA. In loving memory of a loved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her husband Franco, her children Sarah, Simon and Sophie, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TORTELL – SIMON. Treasured, sweet and loving memories of a dearly beloved husband, dedicated father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever remembered by his wife Silvana, his children Elena and Sebastian, Alexandra and Ana and your grandson Oliver. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – SIMON. In loving memory of a dearly beloved son, brother and uncle on the 11th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever remembered by his father Peter, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, nephews and nieces Nicholas, Olivia, Andrew and Charlotte, Gareth, Maria and Arthur, Jessica and Marcus, Tricia and Christina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

