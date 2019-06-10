Obituaries

FENECH. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, IVAN passed away suddenly but peacefully at the age of 55, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Katrin, née Hämmerlein, his “Little One” Kyra, his sister Romina Morrow, his brother Pierre, respective families and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 15, at 8.30am, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. It was Ivan’s wish to dress casually and colourful to celebrate his life.

FIELD. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, RICHARD, aged 76. He leaves behind his loving son, Francis, his daughter-in-law, Marianne, and his grandchildren, Henry and Emma. A final blessing will take place on Tuesday, June 18, on the quay at Ta’ Xbiex marina at 2pm, followed by burial at sea, as per his wish, where he will join his recently deceased wife and loving partner, Mary, in her final resting place.

GALEA. On June 14, at the Capuchin Friary, Floriana, Fr JOSEPH GALEA, OFM Cap., aged 70, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his Capuchin brothers both in Malta and in Kenya and his relatives. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, June 17, at 9.15am at the Capuchin Church of the Holy Cross, Floriana, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GONZI. On June 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE (Joyce) of Pietà, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Austin, her children Isabelle and Cedric, her sisters, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 17, at 7.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANSUETO. On June 13, JOHN, passed away peacefully at the age of 69, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lourdes, his son Josef and his wife Audrey, his daughter Jesamine and her husband Chris, his grandchildren Neve, Isaac, Amber and Daniel, his brothers Carmelo and Francis, his sisters Mary, Antonia and Josephine, along with their wives and husbands, Maria widow of Nunzio, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 9am at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLIS – RIKARDU. In loving memory of a dear friend. Always remembered. Joe and Grace.

ELLIS. In ever loving memory of RIKARDU, a dear husband, father and friend, on the 34th anniversary of his tragic death. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his wife Rita, his children Joseph, Tonio and Nathalie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

RIPARD. In memory of MARIE, née Tortell, on the second anniversary of her death. An unsurpassable mother remem­bered with love by her sons Nick, Tim, Chris, Ed, Mick and Paul, and their families.

