In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOE. In loving memory on the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Christopher, Caroline and Stephen.

ELLIS. In ever loving memory of RIKARDU, a dear husband, father and friend on the 35th anniversary of his tragic death. Fondly remembered by his wife Rita, his children Joseph, Tonio and Nathalie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The passage of time does not erase the vivid memories in our hearts and minds of Rikardu. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

RIPARD – MARIE. In ever-lasting memory of our dearest mother on the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul; and their respective families and partners.

