Obituaries

BONELLO. On June 13, ELIA, of Birkirkara, aged 86, com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Kathleen (member of the MUSEUM Society), his sister Helen, his brother Joseph and his wife Eileen, the widow of his brother Charles, Melita, nephews and cousins, amongst whom Mgr Profs Vincent Borg, and their families, other relatives and friends, including the staff of Casa Antonia Residential Home, where he resided for the last two years.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On June 14, at her residence, ROSE, aged 63, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Edward and her son Andrew and his girlfriend Sharon, her sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16, at 8.15am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On Sunday 13, MARY, of Naxxar residing in Xemxija, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Victor, her son Antoine and his wife Doreen, her daughter Claudette and her husband David Buttigieg, niece and nephews Mark, John and Kristina, her brothers and sisters and her sister-in-law and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 15, at 3.15pm, for Our Lady of Victory collegiate church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.45pm, followed by interment in the family grave, at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOE. In loving memory on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christopher, Caroline and Stephen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLIS – RICHARD. In loving memory of a dear friend. Gone but not forgotten. Joe and Grace.

RIPARD – MARIE. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul; and their respective partners.

TANTI. In loving memory of our dear mother LOUISE on the first anniversary of her passing away to join our dear father Joseph. Greatly missed and forever in our hearts and in our thoughts. Their children Maria and Oliver, Joe and Michelle, Vince and Catherine and Anna and John, their grandchildren and their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

