Obituaries

MIFSUD. On June 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, aged 79, of Rabat, residing in St Julian’s, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Tania, his daughters Jennifer, Karen and her husband Kenneth Muscat, his only precious grandson Zac, Jason, his brothers Michael, Joseph and Charles, and their spouses, Emily, widow of his brother Vincent, his sister-in-law Phyllis, wife of Neville Papagiorcopulo, his treasured nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 16, at 8am, for Mass at St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, CETTINA, aged 91, passed away peacefully to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Karmenu, Antoine and Rev. Fr Joseph, Helen, widow of her brother Mario, her cousins Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Antoinette Abela, Maria, widow of Giuseppe Mifsud Bonnici, Arthur, widower of Cettina Cilia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 15, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOE. In loving memory of a dear father and father-in-law on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Chris, Carol and Stephen.

ELLIS – RICHARD. In memory of a dear friend on his meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Joe and Grace.

RIPARD – MARIE. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul; and their respective partners.

TANTI. In loving memory of our dear mother LOUISE on the second anniversary of her passing away to join our dear father Joseph. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and in our thoughts. Their children Maria, Joe, Vince and Anna, their spouses and partners and their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA – TERRY. In ever loving memory of our dearest and much loved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing. So sadly missed. A Mass shall be said today at 7pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

