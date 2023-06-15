Obituaries

COPPINI. On June 13, LOUISE, née Fabri, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Lawrence, her children Daniel and Joanne, Alexia and Graham Carlton, Nicholas and Kasia, her grandchildren Thomas, Michael, Andrew and Nicole, Julian and Caitlin, Gaby and Mateusz, her sisters Mary Anne, widow of Hans Graff, Valerie and Otto Bader, her nephews and nieces, her beloved cousins Madeleine and Peter Vassallo, Anna and Edward Baker, John and Marianne Vassallo, Madeleine, widow of Andrew de Domenico, Margaret, widow of Ivan J. de Domenico, numerous Fabri and de Domenico cousins, in-laws, relatives and dear friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, June 15, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the doctors who assisted her and Fr Mario Delmar, for their dedication and kindness. Further special thanks to Suzanne Formosa and her colleagues at Hospice Malta and to the medical team and all the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. May God bless you all and reward you for being so kind, caring and professional.

GRECH. On June 12, on her 74th birthday, TAZIANA, passed away peacefully at her home in Xemxija. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Maria and her husband Paul Vella, Helen and her husband Albert P. Mamo, Anna and her husband George Camilleri, Amata and her husband Simon J. Camilleri, and Frank Ellul, widower of her sister Veronica, her nephews and nieces Robert, Jevon, Sean, Vanessa, Mark, Christian, Lucienne, Danjela, John, William and their respective spouses, her great-nephews and nieces whom she loved so fondly, other relatives and many friends in Malta and overseas. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 19, at 2.15pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOYCE, wife of Salvu Sant, aged 88, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved by her husband Salvu, her daughters Johanna and her husband Joseph, Fiona and her husband Mario, her grandchildren Francesca and her husband Luke, Sara Jo and her husband Daniel, Matthew and his wife Dorianne, Julian and his partner Melanie, her great-grandchildren Nathan, Nathalia, Nora and Matthew, her siblings Carmen, Lawrence and Ines and all their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, June 15, for St Anthony’s church, Għajn Dwieli, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to her consultant and all the staff at the Renal Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

TABONE. On June 12, EMANUEL, aged 82, passed away peacefully and true to his Christian faith to meet the Risen Lord. He will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Doris, née Portelli, his daughters Caroline and Dr Matthew Brincat, Rosalind and Anton Galea, his son Emanuel and Carolina, née Flauzino, his grandchildren Martina, Luca, Miguel and Gianni, his brother Alfred and his wife Connie, his sister Carmen, his sister-in-law Mary and their families, other in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, June 17, at the parish church of the Annunciation, Tarxien, at 9.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust on BOV mobile 79214847 or https://www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk/donate will be greatly appreciated. It was Emanuel’s altruistic wish to donate his body to the University of Malta for scientific research. He was our family’s pillar, a gift of love and a generous soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

RIPARD. In memory of MARIE, née Tortell, on the sixth anniversary of her death. The kindest and most generous of persons, she dedicated her entire life to her children, family, and friends. Remembered with the greatest love by her six sons and their families.

TANTI. In loving memory of our dear mother LOUISE on the third anniversary of her passing away and joining our dear father Joseph. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and thoughts. Their children Maria, Joe, Vince and Anna, their spouses and partners and their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of RIKARDU ELLIS a dear husband, father and friend to all on the 38th anniversary of his tragic premature death. A lot of time has passed but memories have not faded away. Fondly remembered by his wife Rita, his children Joseph, Tonio and Nathalie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

