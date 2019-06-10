Birth

ZAHRA. On May 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Sarah and David, God’s precious gift of a first-born daughter – EMILIA. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Special thanks to the obstetrician and midwives at Obstetrics 1.

Obituaries

GALEA. On June 14, at the Capuchin Friary, Floriana, Fr JOSEPH GALEA, OFM Cap., aged 70, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his loss his Capuchin brothers in both Malta and Kenya and his relatives. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, June 17, at 9.15am at the Capuchin Church of the Holy Cross, Floriana, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GONZI. On June 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE (Joyce) of Pietà, aged 78, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Austin, her children Isabelle and Cedric, her sisters, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 17, at 7.30am for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA – MARCELLE. In loving memory of a treasured wife and mother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. We miss you. Always remembered by her husband Lawrence and sons Andrè, Etienne and Jean Pierre and their respective spouses and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being said today, Sunday at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

LOWELL – MARIUCCIA and JOE. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved nanna Mariuccia and nannu Joe. Sadly missed but never forgotten by all their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

MONTAGUE – BERNARD, June 10, 1990. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, children Patricia and John, their spouses and his grandchildren.

VASSALLO. In everlasting memory and love of our dear GUNNEL, née Olsson, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 16 years ago today. Please think of her and pray with us. Her husband John, her children Henrik, Christina and Gustav, their spouses and children, her brother Christer and family as well as her friends in Sweden, Belgium and Malta.

Philately club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent Guardamangia on Wednesday at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information call 7931 5509.

