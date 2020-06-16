In Memoriam

FORMOSA – MARCELLE, née Distefano. In loving memory of a beloved wife of Lawrence and mother of André, Etienne and Jean-Pierre and their respective spouses. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – MARIAN, née Curmi. Loving and unfading memories of a dear sister on the 12th anniversary of her being called to eternal rest. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

