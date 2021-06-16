Obituaries

BISSET. On June 14, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland, RUBY née Ganado, aged 76, widow of Peter, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Pamela, wife of Alfred Ellul Mercer, her nieces Wendi and her husband Patrick, Linda and her partner Steve and their respective children, her stepchildren Kenda and Dunia and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all her friends and neighbours who supported her during her illness.

CALLEJA. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY née Hollier, of Cospicua residing in Fgura, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by her children, Liliana and her husband Vince Cutajar, Anna and her husband Mario Demanuele and Igino and his wife Rita, her grandchildren Simone, Aaron, Michelle and Arthur, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 7.15am, for the Collegiate of the Immaculate Conception church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On June 15, ANTHONY, aged 93, widower of Cynthia Turner, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his two sons Nicholas and Christopher and their wives Deborah and Marianne, his five grandchildren, Paul, Philip, James, Michael and Mischka, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 9.30am, at the Chapel of the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On June 15, TERRY née Galea, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Maurice and leaves to mourn her loss her loving children Michael and his wife Maureen, Adrian and his wife Rachel, Ann and her husband Franz Tabone, Carole and her husband Jean-Marc Bianchi and Julian and his wife Veronica, her treasured grandchildren, Ruth, Michaela, Rebecca, Mark, Sarah, Yasmin, Francesca, Symira, Edward, Sebastien, Jordane and Amelia and their respective spouses, together with her great-grandchildren, her dear sister Winnie Cassar and sister-in-law Rose Galea, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends and her dedicated Marites. Funeral arrangements to be announced. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA – MARCELLE. Trea-sured memories of my dear wife on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Lawrence, her sons André, Etienne and Jean Pierre. Always in our prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – MARIAN, née Curmi. Loving and un-fading memories of a dear sister on the 13th anniversary of her call to eternal rest. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

VASSALLO. In everlasting memory and love of our dear GUNNEL, née Olsson, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 18 years ago today. Please think of her and pray with us. Her husband John, her children Henrik, Christina and Gustav, their spouses and children, her brother Christer and family as well as her friends in Sweden, Belgium and Malta.

