Obituaries

GEORGALAKIS. On June 9, at her residence in Swieqi, JENNIFER ELIZABETH, née Carroll, aged 67, passed away peacefully. She is survived by her husband Michail, her children Alexander, Daniel and Sophia-Elena, her brother John and sister-in-laws Ruth and Elizabeth, her five grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews. She is re-united with her father Graham, her mother Marion and her brother David. She will always be loved by her family and friends. She is fondly remembered for her kindness, hospitality, sense of humour, her smile, laughter and selflessness. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, June 18, at 9am, at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend, followed by a wake at her residence in Swieqi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On June 8, in Thônex, Switzerland, ERIKA née Goetz, widow of Arthur, aged 95, passed away peacefully and went to her Maker. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Margaret and her husband Jean-Luc, her grandchildren Luke and Emily, her sisters Maria and Margrit and her brother Heinrich, her in-laws and friends. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 14, in Geneva. Heartfelt thanks go to all who have given her their dedicated care. She will be greatly missed by all. May the Lord grant her eternal peace.

JOSLIN. On June 14, at his residence, SIDNEY WILLIAM, of Birkirkara, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen, his children Jonathan and his wife Blanche, Lynne, Matthew, Gregory and his wife Clare, his grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Simon Corrieri, Hannah, James, Ben, Sarah and his great-grandson Olly, his sister Louise, widow of Ronald Abdilla, in-laws, nephews and nieces, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, June 18, at 8am for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn, Home for ALS, MS and Neuro victims, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICELI. On June 10, at her residence, LILIAN, aged 87, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mariella and Tonio, Sandro and Paula, Joanna and Mark, Marco and Claudine and Henri. Her grandchildren Maria, Luca, Mauro, Enrica, Rachelle, Jake, Francesca and Eliza. Her great-grandchidren Giulia and Giacomo. Her brother Maurice and his wife Carmen, relatives and friends. Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, June 17, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta. Donations to Dar Bjorn would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. It was our mother’s wish, for mourners not to wear black at her funeral.

MIZZI. On June 15, AURELIO (former Royal Signals), passed away peacefully after a long illness. His memory shall always be cherished by his loving wife Connie, his beloved daughters Silvana and her husband Mark Mifsud Bonnici, Jackie and her husband Leonard Callus, Shirley and her husband Jeffrey Muscat, his grandchildren Dario and his wife Alexia, Italo, Janis, Leona, David, Chanel and Charise, his aunt Duminca Mifsud, cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, June 18, for St Francis church, Ħamrun, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA – MARCELLE. In loving memory of a dear wife and mother on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Lawrence, her sons Andrè, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT – GIOVAN. Loving memories on the 25th anni-versary of his demise. Stephen and Antoinette, Elizabeth and Mark and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – MARIAN, née Curmi. Loving and unfading memories of a dear sister on the 14th anniversary of her call to eternal rest. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

