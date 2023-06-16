Obituaries

AUDINO. On June 13, at his residence in Sliema, NAZZARENO (Reno), passed away peacefully to meet the Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Helen Doris, née Desira, his beloved children Claudia and Etienne, Lisa, Marco and Bianca and his treasured grandchildren Shaun, Ella, Sophie, Matteo and Isabella, brothers and sisters, their spouses and their families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Crèche will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DEGUARA. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Rabat, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Theresa, his children Joseph, Simeon and his wife Lucienne, Carmen and her husband James, his grandchildren André and his girlfriend, Alexia, Victoria, Katerina, Maria and Samuel, his in-laws and their respective families, his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, June 16, at 2.45pm, for the Basilica of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FRANKLIN. On June 13, in London, following a stroke, ALAN, beloved husband of Jenny. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends in Malta.

GAUCI. On June 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, PATRICIA ANN, of Rabat, aged 82, went to meet the Risen Lord, peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Fiona and her partner Stephen, her grandchildren Keira Ann, Kayleigh Elizabeth, her sister Sheila, widow of Ed, Flo, widow of her brother Iain, her in-laws and their respective families, her nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, at 8.15am, for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On June 12, EMANUEL, aged 82, passed away peacefully and true to his Christian faith to meet the Risen Lord. He will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Doris, née Portelli, his daughters Caroline and Dr Matthew Brincat, Rosalind and Anton Galea, his son Emanuel and Carolina, née Flauzino, his grandchildren Martina, Luca, Miguel and Gianni, his brother Alfred and his wife Connie, his sister Carmen, his sister-in-law Mary and their families, other in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, at the parish church of the Annunciation, Tarxien, at 9.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust on BOV mobile 7921 4847 or https://www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk/donate will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. It was Emanuel’s altruistic wish to donate his body to the University of Malta for scientific research. He was our family’s pillar, a gift of love and a generous soul.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA – MARCELLE. In loving memory, on her passing away 25 years ago. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Lawrence, her sons Andre, Etienne and Jean-Pierre and their respective spouses. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT – GIOVAN. Lovingly remembered on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Stephen and Antoinette, Elizabeth and Mark, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – MARIAN, née Curmi. Loving and unfading memories of a dear sister on the 15th anniversary of her call to eternal rest. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.