Obituary

ZAMMIT. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHELINA of Qala, Gozo, aged 83. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Marie Josette and her husband Victor, her grandchildren Christian, Sarah Marie and Daniel, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 18, at 4.30pm, for Qala parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qala cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the 15th anniversary since MONICA GALEA, née Formosa, went to meet the Risen Lord, a Mass in her memory will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6.45pm, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our beloved father ANTHONY on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his daughters Sonia, Olivia and Edwina and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBARRO – ANNA, née Bonnici. On the 21st anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. You were always there for us, so caring and loving. We all miss you so much. Your daughter and sons. Merciful Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 26th anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Yvette, wife of Tony Guillaumier, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws, and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

