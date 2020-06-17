Obituaries

DARMANIN. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Marsascala, widow of Lewis, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be dearly loved by her children Emily and husband Ronald, Margaret and husband David of Florida, Alex and granddaughter Lynn and husband Louie of Massachusetts. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 18, at 8.30am, at St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TANTI. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUISE, née Calleja, of Santa Luċija, widow of Joseph, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Maria and her husband Oliver Galea, Joseph and his wife Michelle, Vince and his wife Catherine and Anna and her partner John Muscat, her beloved grandchildren Claire, John, Marc, Jodi, James, Terri, Martina, Andrea, Rick, Sarah, Francesco, Katrina, Elena, Jan, Miguel, Marco, Michael, Liam, Julian and Andrew, and their spouses/partners, and her treasured great-grandchildren Oliver, Gabriele, Eve, Bianca, Alex and Matteo, her in-laws Therese Calleja, Phyllis Agius, Rose Sammut, Oswald Tanti and his wife Alice, and Iris Stafrace, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 18, at 10.45am, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 11.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġ-ġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the nurses and carers of Ward M4, Mater Dei Hospital, and at Casa Serena, Buġibba, for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 27th anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Yvette, wife of Tony Guillaumier, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws, and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

