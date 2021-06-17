Obituaries

HENDERSON. On June 14, at his residence, PETER, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved companion Jean Soler and her sons Richard and his wife Petra, Mark and his wife Stefania, their children Luca, Valentina and Matthias, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 18, at 8.15am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, of Sliema, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her husband Joe, her children Jonathan and his wife Greta, Matthew and his wife Celia, her grandchildren Thea, Kayley, Max and Jade, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, June 17, at 1.30pm, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WAREHAM. On June 7, MARY DOLORES, née Meilak, aged 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Geoffrey; her adoring children Maria, Adele and Lawrence; her sister Adele and brother Charles and her precious grand-children Alex, Eleanor, Mia, Joe and Amelie. She will be greatly missed.

Her funeral service will be held at Saint Dominic’s catholic church, Downham Market, Norfolk, England, on Wednesday, June 30, at 12pm.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On June 15, TERRY née Galea passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Maurice and leaves to mourn her loss her loving children Michael and his wife Maureen, Adrian and his wife Rachel, Ann and her husband Franz Tabone, Carole and her husband Jean-Marc Bianchi and Julian and his wife Veronica, her treasured grandchildren, Ruth, Michaela, Rebecca, Mark, Sara, Yasmin, Francesca, Symira, Edward, Sebastien, Jordane and Amelia and their respective spouses, together with her great-grandchildren, her dear sister Winnie Cassar and sister-in-law Rose Galea, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends and her dedicated Marites. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Thursday, June 17, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am. Interment shall take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, being three months since the demise of SANDRA CAMILLERI, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at 8am, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Deeply missed by all her family.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dear father on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sonia, Olivia, Edwina and Anton, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 28th anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Yvette, wife of Tony Guillaumier, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws, and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.