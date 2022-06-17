Obituaries

BLACKMAN. On June 15, JOSEPHINE, née Magri, of Blata l-Bajda and residing at Casa Antonia, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Maryrose and her husband Edward, her beloved grandchildren Daniela, Nathalie and her husband Silvio, her treasured great-grandchildren Julia, Krista and Ben, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, for the Chapel of Our lady of the Miraculous Medal, Blata l-Bajda (St George Preca), where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the members of staff at Casa Antonia for their tender, loving care.

JOSLIN. On June 14, at his residence, SIDNEY WILLIAM, of Birkirkara, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen, his children Jonathan and his wife Blanche, Lynne, Matthew, Gregory and his wife Clare, his grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Simon Corrieri, Hannah, James, Ben, Sarah and his great-grandson Olly, his sister Louise, widow of Ronald Abdilla, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn, a home for those suffering from ALS, MS and other neurological conditions, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICELI. On June 10, at her residence, LILIAN, aged 87, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mariella and Tonio, Sandro and Paula, Joanna and Mark, Marco and Claudine and Henri. Her grandchildren Maria, Luca, Mauro, Enrica, Rachelle, Jake, Francesca and Eliza. Her great-grandchidren Giulia and Giacomo. Her brother Maurice and wife Carmen, relatives and friends. Mass will be said today, Friday, June 17, at Our Lady of Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am. Donations to Dar Bjorn would be appreciated. It was our mother’s wish, for mourners not to wear black at her funeral. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On June 15, AURELIO (former Royal Signals), passed away peacefully after a long illness. His memory will always be cherished by his loving wife Connie, his beloved daughters Silvana and her husband Mark Mifsud Bonnici, Jackie and her husband Leonard Callus, Shirley and her husband Jeffrey Muscat, his grandchildren Dario and his wife Alexia, Italo, Janis, Leona, David, Chanel and Chanise, his aunty Duminka Mifsud, cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, for St Francis church, Ħamrun, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 83, of Balzan, residing in Santa Venera, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Josephine, his daughters Margot and her husband John Paul Grech, Sandra and her husband Antoine Galea, Sarah Jane and her husband Clive Perini, his grandchildren Jonathan, Nathaniel and his fiancée, Lisa Marie, Matthias, Zack, Kelly Jade, Leah and Mireille, his brothers and sisters and their respective families. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, at 2.30pm, for Balzan parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 29th anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Yvette, wife of Tony Guillaumier, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws, and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

