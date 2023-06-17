Obituaries

ASCIAK. On Thursday, June 15, ALBERT, widower of Lilian, née Pillow, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Theresa and her husband John Galdes, his son Edward and his partner Diane, his beloved grandchildren Rachel, Emma, Andrew, Marc and Lara. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Mary Callus, Agnes Galea and Bernadette, his in-laws Marie Louise O’Dea, Joe Pillow, Mona and her husband Godwin Pace Bardon, Robert and Sarah Pillow and Norman and Maureen Pillow, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, June 19, at 9.15am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHÉ. On June 10, PHILOMENA, née Day, widow of Richard, aged 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved and sorely missed by her daughters Justine and Petra, her sister Margaret, family and friends around the world. Funeral will be held in the UK. May the Lord grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 30th anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Yvette, wife of Tony Guillaumier, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On this day, we honour the memory of our beloved father, ALEXANDER, as we celebrate what would have been his 88th birthday. Though he is no longer physically with us, his spirit and love continue to live on in our hearts. We remember his warmth, his wisdom and the profound impact he had on our lives. Today, we pause to reflect, to cherish his memory, and to be grateful for the time we had with him. Happy birthday, dear father. You are deeply missed. Werner and Vladimir.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.