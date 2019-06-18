Obituaries

LIBRERI. On June 17, at Balzan Convent, Sr M. CECILIA, of the Sisters of Charity, aged 86, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her brother Tony and his wife Jessie, in America, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated by Fr Paul Galea tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19, at 9am at the chapel of the convent of the Sisters of Charity, 55, Birbal Street, Balzan. Mass will be followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On June 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHELINA of Qala, Gozo, aged 83. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Marie Josette and her husband Victor, her grandchildren Christian, Sarah Marie and Daniel, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Tuesday, June 18, at 4.30pm, for Qala parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qala cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On June 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, NIKOLINA, aged 87, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rose, Anthony and his wife Tessy, Maria Iris and her husband Ċisju, Joseph and his wife Marianne, Peter Paul and his wife Carmen, Flora and her husband David, Nicholas, and Natalie; as well as her grandchildren, Rowena, Melissa, Stephanie, Nikolai, Adrian, Stefan, Matthew, Daniel, Gabriel, Michela and Fabienne; her great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, at 4.30pm, at Siġġiewi parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – HENRY V. On the 11th anniversary of his demise. Loved and remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

AMATO – VICTOR. In memory of a truly loved and much missed husband, father and grandfather on this, the 26th anniversary of his passing into eternal life. His wife, Erminia, his children and grandchildren.

De BONO – CONNIE. Beautiful memories of our beloved mother, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children Ron, David, Johanna, Sue and their families.

GALEA. In loving memory of our dear MONICA, née Formosa, on the 15th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband John, Monica, widow of her son Peter Paul and her grandchildren Mark and Martina.

GILI. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved father GUIDO on the 48th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH – LICIA, née Cauchi. Remembering a very dear and beloved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother, especially today, the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ.

