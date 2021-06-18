Obituaries

AGIUS. On June 14, at his residence, ARTHUR VICTOR, aged 56, of St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Michelle, his children Amy and Jake, his mum Dolores, his mother in-law Agnes, his sister Nathalie and her family, his brother Tony and Doris, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 19, at 8.45am, for St Francis parish church, Qawra, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de BONO. On June 9, EDWARD CHARLES FRANCIS PUBLIUS DE BONO, father of lateral thinking, passed away peacefully aged 88.

The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 19, at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, at 10.30am. A stream link is provided on www.debono.com for family and friends unable to attend. Dr de Bono was very fond of colour, so in his memory please wear a colourful tie or scarf at the funeral.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – HENRY V. On the 13th anniversary of his demise. Loved and remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

AMATO – VICTOR. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and still so sadly missed by his wife, Erminia and all the family.

de BONO – CONNIE. Beautiful memories of our beloved mother, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children and their families.

GILI. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved father GUIDO on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH – LICIA, née Cauchi. Fond memories of our very dear and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today, the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GUILLAUMIER – JACK. Fond memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Eileen, Janet and Joe, Jeffrey and Michelle, Neal, Moira, Sean, Tamara and Ryan, other relatives and friends.

