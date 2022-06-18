Obituaries

COLE. On June 2, at her residence in Cape Town, South Africa, the Noble ANNE COLE née Formosa Gauci, aged 69, passed away peacefully in the presence of her devoted husband. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Richard, her daughters Sally-Ann and Jane, wife of Adam Cottrell, her granddaughters Summer and Amber, her sisters and brothers Clarissa, Joan, wife of Joe Vella Muskat, Michael and Nathalie and Josef, her nephews and niece Mark, Matthew, Rebecca and Nicholas as well as other relatives and friends, both in South Africa and Malta. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, June 20, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, at 9am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JACK. On May 18, PAT passed away peacefully in England, residing in Żejtun for 40 years, aged 94, loving mum to Charlotte and Charlie, grandmother to Chris, Johnny, Rosey, Lauren, Andrew, Nicholas, great-grandmother to Macey, Siena, Sonny, Indiana. Mrs Jack as she was called by her many Maltese friends, will be sadly missed. A sharp bridge player and always a superb hostess.

SANT. On June 16, JOSEPH (former PS1243), of Sliema, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Monica, his children Ruth and Nikolai, their respective spouses Duncan and Alison, Martin and Maria, his grandchildren, Elena, Julian, Ella and Kai, his siblings Mario, David and Monica, their spouses and families, his in-laws May, Marion, Pauline, David and Christine, their spouses and families, nephews and nieces, relatives and many loving friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 20, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. On June 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sr JOSEPHINE, aged 90, went to meet her Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, her sister Teresa, her brother Anthony and his wife Antonia, her niece Margaret, her nephew James and his family, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today Saturday, June 18, at 9.30am, for the Chapel of the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – HENRY V. On the 14th anniversary of his demise. Loved and remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

AMATO – VICTOR. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and still so sadly missed by his wife, Erminia and all the family.

GILI. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved father GUIDO on the 51st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH – LICIA, née Cauchi. Fond memories of our very dear and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today, the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.