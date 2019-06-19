Obituary

ZAMMIT. On June 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, NIKOLINA, aged 87, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rose, Anthony and his wife Tessy, Maria Iris and her husband Ċisju, Joseph and his wife Marianne, Peter Paul and his wife Carmen, Flora and her husband David, Nicholas and Natalie; as well as her grandchildren, Rowena, Melissa, Stephanie, Nikolai, Adrian, Stefan, Matthew, Daniel, Gabriel, Michela and Fabienne; her great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, June 20, at 4.30pm, at Siġġiewi parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of LOUIS, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. His wife Rita, daughter Helena and grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

BORG CARDONA. In loving memory of MIKELA, today being the eighth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Stephen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – CONNIE. In everlasting memory of a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers and remembered with fondness and lots of love. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A prayer is solicited. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Anna and John Valenzia, Paul and Fiorella, Richard and Mary, Mariella and Tony Spiteri-Gonzi, Joseph and Brigitte, her 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. In loving memory of our dear mother NATHALIE, today the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, Michael, Christine, Jackie and Philip, spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. Mum, Your presence we miss, Your memories we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never. You are in our thoughts and prayers each and every day. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

dei Conti STAGNO NAVARRA – RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered and missed by all his brothers and sister, Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine. May he rest in peace.

TUFIGNO. Remembering with love and gratitude TERESA (Tessie), née Vella, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Sandro, Maureen, Antonio and Luisa.

VASSALLO. In everlasting memory and love of our dear GUNNEL, née Olsson, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 16 years ago today. Please think of her and pray with us. Her husband John, her children Henrik, Christina and Gustav, their spouses and children, her brother Christer and family as well as her friends in Sweden, Belgium and Malta.

Holistic health of women

National Patients’ Organisation – Malta will be hosting an event regarding the holistic health of women during all stages of life. The informative seminar will deal mainly with the effect that reproductive organs have on the general well-being of women. The opening address will be delivered by Miriam Vella, wife of President George Vella. Other talks will be conducted by various health professionals. The seminar, in Maltese, will be held on Saturday, at 8.45am, at Osborne Hotel, South Street, Valletta. Attendance is free of charge. To reserve a seat phone 2144-4754 or 7905-2888.

Philately Club Meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philatelic Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, today at 6pm. Stamp collectors are welcome. For more details, call 7931-5509.