Obituary

MERCIECA. On June 18, Maria née Bonnici, of Żejtun, aged 87, passed away peacefully at Zammit Clapp nursing home. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Josephine and her husband Juan, her grandchildren and great-grandchild and many other relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 20, at St Gregory Church, Żejtun, at 9am, followed by burial at Żejtun Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of LOUIS, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. His wife Rita, daughter Helena and grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. In loving memory of our dear mother NATHALIE, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, Michael, Christine, Jackie and Philip, spouses, grandchildren, family and friends.

Mum

No words can tell, no flowers repay,

The loss we had 4 years ago today.

Till memories fail and life departs,

You will live forever in our hearts.

Rest in peace.

dei Conti STAGNO NAVARRA – RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered and missed by all his brothers and sister, Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine.

TUFIGNO. In ever loving and grateful memory of TERESA (Tessie), née Vella, on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Sandro, Maureen, Antonio and Luisa.

