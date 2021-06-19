Requiem Mass

On the first month since JOHN JOSEPH GALEA went to meet the Risen Lord, a Mass in his memory will be said tomorrow, Sunday, June 20, at 10.30am, at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. The family apologise for not giving the funeral information on time on the newspaper.

In Memoriam

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of LOUIS, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. His daughter Helena and grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of PAULINE M on the first anniversary of her passing, June 19, 2020. Treasured memories of a loving and much-loved wife of Joseph D, mother and grandmother and friend to many. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Bryan and Patricia, Jonathan and Gertrude, Douglas, Robyn, Rachel and Rebecca. May the Lord rest her beautiful soul. A Mass of remembrance will be celebrated today at 7pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema.

dei Conti STAGNO NAVARRA – RICHARD. Cherished memories of a wonderful brother, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick, Lorraine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TUFIGNO. In everlasting and grateful memory of TERESA (Tessie), née Vella, on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sandro, Maureen, Antonio and Luisa.

