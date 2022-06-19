Obituaries

COLE. On June 2, at her residence in Cape Town, South Africa, the Noble ANNE COLE, née Formosa Gauci, aged 69, passed away peacefully in the presence of her devoted husband. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Richard, her daughters Sally-Ann and Jane, wife of Adam Cottrell, her granddaughters Summer and Amber, her sisters and brothers Clarissa, Joan, wife of Joe Vella Muskat, Michael and Nathalie and Josef, her nephews and niece Mark, Matthew, Rebecca and Nicholas as well as other relatives and friends both in South Africa and Malta. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, June 20, at St Dominic’s Church, Rabat, at 9am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT. On June 16, JOSEPH (former PS1243) of Sliema, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Monica, his children Ruth and Nikolai, their respective spouses Duncan and Alison, Martin and Maria, his grandchildren, Elena, Julian, Ella and Kai, his siblings Mario, David and Monica, their spouses and families, his in-laws May, Marion, Pauline, David and Christine, their spouses and families, nephews and nieces, relatives and many loving friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 20, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of LOUIS, today the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. His daughter Helena and grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – RICHARD. In loving memory of our dearest brother, today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine.

PORSELLA-FLORES – MARIA. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George, Marco and their families. Mass on June 26, at 11am, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, is being offered for the repose of her soul and that of our father Geoffrey. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In everlasting memory and love of our dear GUNNEL, née Olsson, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 19 years ago today. Please think of her and pray with us. Her husband John, her children Henrik, Christina and Gustav, their spouses and children, her brother Christer and family, as well as her friends in Sweden, Belgium and Malta.

