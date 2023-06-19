Obituaries

CARUANA CURRAN. On June 18, at her home, MARA, aged 100, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved wife of the late Joe and preceded in death by her daughter Liana. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Tita and her husband Nick de Giorgio and their children, Jordan and her partner Pierre and Manuela, her son Joe and his partner Vanessa and his children, Joe and his wife Bianca and Gianluca, her great grandchildren Max, Ruby, Michele and Mattia, her sister Rossana Albanozzo as well as her extended family in both Malta and Italy, her friends and all those who helped make her comfortable during the last months of her serene life. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow at 2pm at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy in San Pawl tat-Targa, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Glenda and Celso for their dedicated care. No ﬂowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On June 17, DENISE née Fenech, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She left to mourn her loss her husband Paul, her children Anthony and his wife Carol, Sergio and his wife Gillian, Dorianne and her husband Raymond, her nephews and nieces Matthew, Scott, Daniel, Andrew, Jamie, Jeffery, Luke, Mireille and Emma and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, June 20, at 3.30pm, for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at the Lija Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of LOUIS, today the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. His daughter Helena and grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest brother RICHARD on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and missed by his brothers and sister, Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick, Lorraine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAULINE M BUTTIGIEG FEB 15, 1940- JUN 19, 2020 Don't think of her as gone away. Her journey started three years ago. Life holds so many facets, this earth is only one. Just think of her as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort Where there are no days and years. Think how she must be wishing That we could know today How nothing but sadness Can really pass away. And think of her as living In the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much. Forever in my heart. Joseph D Buttigieg

In Memoriam VASSALLO. In everlasting memory and love of our dear GUNNEL, née Olsson, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 20 years ago today, June 19. Please think of her and pray with us. Her husband John, her children Henrik, Christina and Gustav, their spouses and children, her brother Christer and family as well as her friends in Sweden, Belgium and Malta.