Obituaries

PRECA. On May 30, THERESA, known as Terry, of Valletta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son George and his wife Jackie, her daughters Angela and her husband James Arrigo, and Ann and her husband James Galea Testaferrata, her grandchildren George and his wife Giulia, Rose and her boyfriend Kevin Schembri Orland, Julia and Nicholas, her sister Frances Mercieca, her sister-in-law Grace Grech Orr, her brother-in-law Anthony Preca and his wife Yvonne, nephews, nieces, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 2, at 1.30pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.15pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mdina, followed by a blessing on the cathedral parvis. This will then be followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be making arrangements for all attendees to be able to follow the ceremony from outside the cathedral in Mdina.

SALIBA. On May 30, at John Fawkner Hospital, Melbourne, Australia, SYLVIA, née Sansone, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her dear husband Lino and her sister Maria. Sylvia also leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Liliana and Maria, her brother Louis and their respective spouses, her sister-in-law Patricia Salomone, her aunt Lilian Camilleri, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private burial will take place in Melbourne. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. On June 1, EMANUEL known as Lino, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his love and soulmate Ċettina, his daughter Tania and her husband Ray Mercieca, his son Martin and his wife Flora, his grandchildren Ian and his wife Daniela, Marco and his wife Mandi, Alexander and his great-grandchildren Mia, Timmy and Emma; his brothers John, Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of his brother George and his sister-in-law Annie; his nephews and nieces and their families.

In view of the present circumstances, a private Mass will be held today, Tuesday, June 2, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Salesian Community, Sliema, The Lisa Maria Foundation and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the dedi-cated doctors, nurses, carers and staff who took such gentle care of Lino.

In Memoriam

AMODEO – TONY (1919-1989). Daddy, in these trying times, we miss you more than ever. Your wisdom and your quiet strength, your sense of humour, kindness and compassion still support us and give us courage every single day. Thank you for teaching us how to love and to deal with life and its surprises. We love you. Patti, Francesca and Muffy.

GRECH – JOSEPH RAYMUND. Lovingly remembering our dear father on his anniversary and always. His children Tony, Maria, Anna, Sylvana and their families.

GRECH – PAUL. Cherished memories of my dear father today the 27th anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Natalie.

SPITERI GONZI – ELIZABETH (Betty). In ever loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly re-membered and sadly missed by her family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.