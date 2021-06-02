Obituaries

ALAMANGO. On May 28, DANIEL DAX, of San Ġwann, aged 18, went to meet the risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his parents Charles and Alla, his sisters Pamela and Damita, his brother Vitaly, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

BORG. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DOLORES, of Gżira, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Christopher and his partner Abigail, Melanie, Stephanie and her husband Kenneth, her grandchild Kelly, her sisters Rita and Josette and their respective families, other relatives, and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 3, at 7.30am for St Mary of Jesus church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.15am, followed by interment at St Margaret Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves. The family regret to inform that they are unable to receive visitors at home.

VELLA. It is with great sadness that we announce that on May 30, our father, JOSEPH, aged 70, of Birkirkara, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He was a well-loved dad, grandfather, partner and friend by many, and he leaves to mourn his death, his children, Lisa Yvette, Andrea and his six grandchildren, Kaylee, Sarah, Gabriella, Amy, Ava and Kaine. He also leaves behind his partner Marisa and her daughter Vivien, his sister Sandra and family, and all his respective family and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 3, for the old parish church of St Mary, Birkirkara, where Mass will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRECH – JOSEPH RAYMUND. Always remembering our dear father with love and gratitude. His daughters Maria, Anna, Sylvana and their families.

GRECH – PAUL. Cherished memories of my dear father today the 28th anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Natalie.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her meeting the Lord today. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

LOWELL WONFOR – MADELEINE. Treasured loving memories of our beloved sister. Always in the hearts and prayers. John, Robert, Rita and their families.

SCHRANZ – ALBERT. On the first anniversary of his passing. A Mass will be said today, Wednesday, June 2, at St Patrick’s church, Dun Rua Street, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Deeply missed by his wife Brenda Schranz and all his family.

SPITERI GONZI – ELIZABETH (Betty). In ever loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma especially today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.