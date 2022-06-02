Obituary

CIARLÓ. In loving memory of our father, VINCENT, who passed away peacefully at Casa San Paolo, Qawra, on June 1. He passed away days from his 96th birthday. Vincent was the devoted husband of Carmela, known as Lina (nèe Cassar) and adoring father to Marina, Daniela, wife of Karl Cachia, and Joseph. He was the loving grandfather to Karla Cachia, Cristian Sammut, Martina, wife of Michel Attard, and Michele Sammut. He was also a great-grandfather to Bettina and Amelia Said and Giulia and Michael Attard. Our father will also be sadly missed by the rest of his family, all his friends, who shared his love for model aircraft and sailing boats. We invite you to join us in celebrating his life by a Mass to be held at the St Julian’s parish church tomorrow, Friday, June 3, at 9am. This will be followed by a send-off and blessing rites at the family grave within the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or cards, we appreciate any donations to your favourite charities. Rest in peace papà. Our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all the carers and staff of Casa San Paolo, Care Malta, in Qawra, for their dedication and care of our beloved father.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – EMANUEL. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Antoinette, his daughters Anne Marie, Lucienne, Rosanne and his son Albert, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – JOSEPH RAYMUND. Lovingly remembering our dear father on his anniversary and always. His daughters Maria, Anna, Sylvana and their families.

GRECH – PAUL. Treasured memories of my dear father on the 29th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in my thoughts and prayers, Natalie.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Treasured memories of a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her meeting the Lord today. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

SPITERI GONZI – ELIZABETH (Betty). In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandma and great-grandma especially today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family.

