In Memoriam

BONELLO – MARGOT. In loving memory of a dearly loved aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt, today being the fourth anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. So sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIAPPARA – JOSEPH M. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the anni-versary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten. You are always in our hearts and prayers. Ina, Teresa, Martin, Jennifer and Michelle.

FAVA – JULIET. On the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and missed by her mother Lina, her brother David. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JONES – CLAUDE. Cherished and loving memories of a dear brother, today being the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Myra and Rosanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.