Requiem Mass

On the first month since JOHN JOSEPH GALEA went to meet the Risen Lord, a Mass in his memory will be said today, Sunday, June 20, at 10.30am, at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. The family apologise for not giving the funeral information on time on the newspaper.

In Memoriam

BALZAN. In loving memory of my husband JOE, on the 20th anniversary of your passing away.

It was no choice of yours passing, you loved us dearly.

We miss you and will never forget you.

Till we meet again.

All our love sent to you. Claire, Godwin, Luke, and Celine. Nicholas, and Candy and myself, your loving wife Julie.

BONELLO – MARGOT. In loving memory of a dearly loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt, today being the fifth anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of PAULINE M on the first anniversary of her passing, June 19, 2020. Treasured memories of a loving and much-loved wife of Joseph D, mother and grandmother and friend to many. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Bryan and Patricia, Jonathan and Gertrude, Douglas, Robyn, Rachel and Rebecca. May the Lord rest her beautiful soul. A Mass of remembrance will be celebrated today at 7pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema.

CIAPPARA – JOSEPH M. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten. You are always in our hearts and prayers. Ina, Teresa, Martin, Jennifer and Michelle.

FAVA. In loving memory of our dearest JULIET on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. David and Zsofia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JONES – CLAUDE. Cherished and loving memories of a dear brother, today being the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Myra, Rosanne, nieces and nephew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

VASSALLO. In everlasting memory and love of our dear GUNNEL, née Olsson, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 18 years ago today. Please think of her and pray with us. Her husband John, her children Henrik, Christina and Gustav, their spouses and children, her brother Christer and family as well as her friends in Sweden, Belgium and Malta.

