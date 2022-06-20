Obituary

CASSAR. On June 17, PAUL RICHARD, aged 77, of Birkirkara, residing in Balzan, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmelina, his cherished son Ralph Anthony and his wife Charmaine, and his only precious granddaughter Janelle-Marie, his sisters Michelle and her husband Arthur, Connie and her husband Joseph, Lilian and her husband Joseph, his brothers Joseph and his wife Gina, Godwin and his wife Tania, Edwin and his wife Mariella, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 21, at 8.45am, for Santa Tereza tal-Bambin Ġesu Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – MARGOT. Unfading and treasured memories of a loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt on the sixth anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by her nephews and nieces Sandro, Liliana, Suzanne, Renato, Jacqueline, Rachael and Gerald and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Today’s 7pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

CIAPPARA – JOSEPH M. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten. You are always in our hearts and prayers. Ina, Teresa, Martin, Jennifer and Michelle.

FAVA – JULIET. Loving and unfading memories of a dear sister on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. David and Zsofia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JONES – CLAUDE. Cherished and loving memories of a dear brother, today being the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Myra, Rosanne, nieces and nephew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

