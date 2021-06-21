Obituary

AQUILINA. On June 20, at her residence, MARCETTE, of Rabat, aged 59, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Stephen, her children Karl and Julia, and their respective partners Nadia and Sergio, her sister Joan and her husband Philip, her in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, June 22, at 4pm, at St Dominic Church, Rabat, followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN – LOLLY. On the 19th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myrtle, his children Tonio and Marie, Theresa, Ian and Crysta, and his grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

GALEA – LINA. In ever loving memory of a dear aunt on the 14th anniversary of her passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Rosette.

GRIMA – MARIA, née Ragonesi, adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whom the good Lord called unto Himself seven years ago today. We give Him thanks for her life and love. Her family.

PALMIER – MARCELINE. A dear mother and grandmother, re-membered with love and greatly missed, on the second anni-versary of her demise. Lorraine, George, Kevin and Rose.

PISANI – CORINNE, 1963-1969. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved daughter. Helen and Joe.

PISANI – CORINNE. Treasured and unfading memories of my dearest sister on her anni-versary. MayAnne.

SANSONE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, OSCAR, on the 54th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons and daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kindly re-member him in your daily prayers. The 6.30pm Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

SPITERI – ANTOINETTE. Always in our thoughts and prayers, on the first anni-versary of her death. He children, step-children, in-laws and grandchildren.

