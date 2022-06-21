Obituaries

CINI. On June 19, DORIS née Falzon, of Sliema, aged 83, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her beloved children and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved husband Romeo, her children Mario, Tania, Celine and Sarah, their respective spouses Brigitte, Richard, Raphael and David, and her grandchildren, her sister Mary, her in-laws, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 21, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MONTANARO. On June 20, at his residence, ALFRED (Fredu), aged 83, of Valletta and residing in Ta’ Xbiex, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Beatrice, his sisters Melita and Doris, his in-laws in Ireland, London and France, his nephews and nieces and his devoted carers. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22, at 8am, for St Dominic parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Cancer Unit would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN – LOLLY. On the 20th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myrtle, his children Tonio and Marie, Theresa, Ian and Crysta, and his grandchildren.

FENECH – STELLA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Flavia, Lorry, Erika and Ivan.

GALEA – LINA. On the 15th anniversary of her passing away to meet the Risen Lord, always remembered in thoughts and prayers. Rosette.

GRIMA. Of your charity remember in your prayers MARIA, née Ragonesi, an adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who the good Lord called unto Himself eight years ago today. Still as ever so very much part of our lives. Her family.

PALMIER – MARCELINE. Our dearest mother and grandmother, remembered with love and forever in our hearts, greatly missed on the third anniversary of her demise. Lorraine, George, Kevin and Rose. May she rest in peace.

PISANI – CORINNE. 1969. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved daughter. Helen and Joe.

PISANI – CORINNE. Treasured and unfading memories of my dearest sister on her anniversary. MayAnne.

SANSONE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, OSCAR, on the 55th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons and daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kindly remember him in your daily prayers. The 6.30pm Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

SCHEMBRI. In ever loving memory of MARIA, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

